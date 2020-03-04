Today's Christian Devotion 04 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Beloved, as you wake up this day at the Altar of mercy, your case is settled. No evil judgement shall keep you down again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By mercy your glory is restored. Your destiny is healed. The earnest expectations of your enemies shall be disappointed, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Your broken hope is renewed; by mercy you have taken over your enemies territory. Those good things you've stretched your spiritual and physical muscles to get and you couldn't, mercy shall bring them to you without struggle. By mercy you are recovering without limitation, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, and have a wonderful day.