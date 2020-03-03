Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 03 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, henceforth, you will begin to dwell in the abundance of God because he has broken those shackles of stagnation in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You're delivered, your pains, your sufferings are over. Your time to take over is now. You shall recover lost territories, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

All of your stolen possessions shall you take back and keep permanently. Your breakthrough is undeniable for devil has been wasted and put to shame, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding day.