Today's Christian Devotion 01- 03 - 2020

It's A New Day! A New Sunday! A New Month Of Matching Forward! Glory be to God in heaven.

This is the day, the month the lord has made, we shall rejoice and be glad in it.

Beloved, it is a privilege to see the end of February and match into the month of March. Let us praise God.

My sincere prayers for you and your household, is that God, who has brought you into this new month, will pull you and your own out of every stagnation and match you forward in the works of your hands, in your finances, in your health, in your academics, in your Spritual lives in your marriages, in short, in every area of your lives, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Rejoice! your Heaven is open, and every locust driven out of your lives. Be in his presence today and always! Match forward in your relationship with him so as to make heaven, in Jesus mighty name amen and amen.

Good morning and have a Progressive day week, Month. Happy New Month of March!