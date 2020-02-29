Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Prov 10 vs 22 :THE BLESSING OF THE LORD, IT MAKE THE RICH, AND IT ADDED NO SORROW WITH IT.

THE BLESSING OF GOD upon a man makes him rich without SORROW.

The blessing is the endowment of power for prosperity and success.

The blessing is having a favoured status with God.

Beloved, as we match on with our lenten period, may you continue to enjoy the blessings of elevations this year, reflect on the journey of Christ to the cross, and the finished work on the Cross, and be part of this journey, if you do, you and your family will experience and enjoy more, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Be part of this glorious finished work, by living and propergating it. Remain Rapturable!

Good Morning and have a reflective lenten season and a glorious weekend