Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Phil 4 vs 8 Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue, and if there is anything praiseworthy -- meditate on these things.

Beloved, as you meditate on the above scripture in this season, living your life in line with it, he that says "it is finished", will not only remove from you and your family what should not be found around you, he will also give to you, the things you deserve as his own in the end, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Someone sacrificed for your salvation. What are you ready to Sacrifice? Heaven is Real! Hell is Real! Choose between the two.

Good morning, and have a blessed day.