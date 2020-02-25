TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

February 25, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 26- 02 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Today is Ash Wednesday. I hope you're ready to do battle against sin and all your spiritual enemies and also be willing to walk with Jesus more closely this season, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Remember that prayer with dedication to our God Almighty is an investment that will yield divine dividends at God's perfect time. May the good lord continue to strengthen you and bless you, in Jesus mighty name amen.

Good morning and have a life full of penance.


