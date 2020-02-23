Today's Christian Devotion 23- 02 - 2020

Listen to article

From the higher mountain of the Almighty and by the decree of heaven, may God grant you peace of mind, divine treasure, joy, overflowing gladness, stability, peace, laughter upon your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the power of the Almighty, they that seek your soul, health, family, career, business, finance to destroy it, shall go down to the lowest part of the earth, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that Jesus is coming back again. To turn aside from him is hell, but to walk with him is heaven. Therefore remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a productive new week.