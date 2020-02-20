Today's Christian Devotion 20- 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Today henceforth, the contradictions and difficulties of life shall not suppress you no more, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall overcome life's challenges.There shall be full restoration of life into everything you represent. God the comforter shall give you comfort and prosperity in all aspect of your life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that Jesus is coming back again. Be prepared and remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a productive day