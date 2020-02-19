Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

l Pray that the Lord will give you light wherever there is darkness in your way and your life will be full of testimonies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

l Pray that the Lord shall guide all your paths and your achievements shall be permanent, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that God will always make ways where there seems to be no way. He works in ways you cannot see. Trust his guidance, keep on trusting and remain blessed and highly favoured, in the mighty name of one God, who manifest himself in three ways, Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit, in Jesus Christ mighty name, amen.

Jesus Christ is coming back to the world to take the saints home, be prepared and make yourself Rapturable and ready. Good morning, and have a blissful day.