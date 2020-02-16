Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

As you worship our God with faith today, the Lord will bring multiple blessings to make you succeed in your endeavours, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God is faithful and he can never fail you. Just hold on to him and you will succeed. May you continually rejoice in the Lord and joy in the God of your salvation. For the Lord is your strength, he will make your feet like the hinds' feet, and make you walk in high places in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning, have a wonderful new week.