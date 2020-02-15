Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

This morning, may God grant you fresh anointing of speed, ease, ideas, concepts, knowledge and excellence into your destiny, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Whatever is a deficit in your life will miraculously reset and end in abundance, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By the authority and mandate from heaven, surplus is your portion and no matter what the devil thinks he has done to make you lose your balance, will surely end in failure, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a lovely weekend