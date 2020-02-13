Today's Christian Devotion 14- 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Thank God It's another Friday. Welcome to a day of Special interest and remembrance.

2 Sam 9 vs 1 And David said, is there yet any that is left of the house of Saul, that I may show him kindness for Jonathan's sake?

This Is our year of divine elevations and remembrance. God Is our lifter. Ps 3 vs 3.

Beloved, this day, this year, God will remember you and your family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will remember the covenant and relationship he had with a member of your family, or with your family as a whole. God will look for you, ask after you, no matter your location, just to bless and lift you from that situation for you and your family can never be abandoned, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Keep lifting Jesus name in every move you make. To you my good friend, I say happy valentine day. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and have a pleasant surprise-filled weekend.