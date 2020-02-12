Today's Christian Devotion 12- 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, all through this year and beyond, your Holy Spirit-inspired resolution against all forms of threats shall be winning, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every game targeted at stopping you from reaching the next level of God's agenda for your life is exposed and disgraced, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Because you're saved in the hollows of God's hands, every noise that is raging in order to rouse fear in you is permanently stopped, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. In no time, you and your family will have reasons to declare thanksgiving service unto the Lord God, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Always remember that Jesus is coming back again so remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.