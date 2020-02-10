Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 02 - 2019

Listen to article

This day, this week, this month, this year, as you run to God for help, may you not be denied, may you receive prompt response to your requests, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the blood of Jesus go ahead of you and brighten every darkness in the foundation of your life and destroy every evil ancestral footprint stopping you from making headway, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God wash you clean with hyssop so that you may obtain favour and mercy anywhere you go to search for your daily bread, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May the Lord God close every evil door opened for you and open every good door closed against you by agents of darkness, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.