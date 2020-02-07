Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome To Another Day which The Lord Has Made! A Day Of Justice!

2nd Sam 4v 10 When one told me, behold Saul is dead thinking he was bringing good news, I seized and slew him in Ziklag, who expected me to give him a reward for his news.

Beloved, any personality fighting to destroy you, your household, ministry, business, character and values with the believe that he is fighting for man or for kingdom of darkness in other to receive praise and reward, will receive shame and disgrace, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God of righteousness and justice will fight for you and your household and you will hold your peace, Exo 14 vs14.

In place of shame you will be celebrated and lifted up, Isa 61 vs 7, in jesus mighty name, amen.

Keep standing for truth and righteousness! There is no regret! Christ is coming Soon!

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.