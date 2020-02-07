Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, because Jesus lives, there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus. And because you belong to him, the power of the life-giving Spirit has freed you from the power of sin that leads to death. Therefore, God will not require the permission of anyone to change your level. As long as you call on him, he will answer you and be gracious unto you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The name of God will work for you, fight for you, be with you, walk with you, support you, defend you, preserve you, speak for you and see you through. Fire of God will scatter any gang up against you, and you will never be put to shame, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen,

Good morning and have a restful weekend.