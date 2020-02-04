TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

February 4, 2020 | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 02 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Thank God We Are Up This Wednesday Morning! Hallelujah!

Prov 4 vs 7 Wisdom is the principal thing, therefore get wisdom. And In all your getting, get understanding.

Beloved, my prayers for you and your household this morning, is that God shall increase you in wisdom and understanding, make you wax great! You shall reign in life, have dominion in your world, influence peoples, cities and nations for God. Your latter days in life shall be greater than your past. You shall continue to move from glory to glory, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Choose Jesus over all things! That's Wisdom! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and enjoy a great and excellent day ahead.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists