Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 02 - 2020

Thank God We Are Up This Wednesday Morning! Hallelujah!

Prov 4 vs 7 Wisdom is the principal thing, therefore get wisdom. And In all your getting, get understanding.

Beloved, my prayers for you and your household this morning, is that God shall increase you in wisdom and understanding, make you wax great! You shall reign in life, have dominion in your world, influence peoples, cities and nations for God. Your latter days in life shall be greater than your past. You shall continue to move from glory to glory, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Choose Jesus over all things! That's Wisdom! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and enjoy a great and excellent day ahead.