Today's Christian Devotion 04- 02 - 2020

Revelation 21:5 - The one sitting on the throne said, “See, I am making all things new!” He said, “Write this: ‘These words are trustworthy and true.’”

The Creator that was not created, had spoken. He is faithful to his word.

Do not remember your troubles of past years no more, for God who sits on the throne is turning them to a great fortune. He shall restore your hope and shall bring your expectations through, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Jesus remains the corner stone! Build all your hopes and trust in him! Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have testimony-filled day.