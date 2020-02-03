Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Genesis 50:20 New King James Version:

"But as for you, ye thought evil against me; but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save much people alive."

Beloved, the Grace and mercy of God that turns evil desires to good, shall take over everything in your life today and cause every desire of the wicked to be turned unto good fortunes for you and your family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. All your rights in the hands of people shall be delivered by fire and by force today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The lord shall graciously guide you and your family throughout this February and beyond.

Whosoever that may want to sit on your rights shall receive the judgement of God irrevocably today henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding new week.