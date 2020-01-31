Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 02 - 2020

Listen to article

Hurrah! February starts Today! Praise God of Heaven! Hallelujah!

1 Corn 2 vs 9 But it is written, Eye has not seen, nor Ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for those who love Him.

Beloved of God, It is not yet over, until God says so.

January may have come to an end, but our journey to Great Divine Elevation continues.

Today, and as the year progresses, God is doing for you and your family what will be so spectacular, uncommon, incredible to believe by man, even you, just to elevate you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Watch out.

Declare for him! Live for him! Remain his own! Jesus Is coming soon!

Good Morning, enjoy your weekend, enjoy your blessings for the new month of February.