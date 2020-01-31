Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Num 23:18”How shall I curse, whom God hath not cursed?

or how shall I defy, whom the Lord hath not defied?”

Beloved, some people have been commanded to curse you and destroy your harvest, but God will put a stop in their lives that will advance your life; and because of that, you will start breaking limits on all sides. No more barriers, chains are broken, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.