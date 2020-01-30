Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Thus says the lord to his anointed, to Cyprus, whose right hand I have held-to subdue nations before him and to loose the armour of kings, to open before him the double doors, so that the gates will not be shut- Isaiah 45:1

Brethren, God did that with a gentile king, he will do greater with you as his beloved child, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will hold you and make you a wonder to behold in the presence of those who have been asking for your identity. The Lord will use you to advertise his name, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Powers will be subdued before you. Weapons of the enemy will be wasted and rendered ineffective in your presence, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Doors that will lead you to your places of true and correct manifestations shall be opened unto you, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a victorious day.