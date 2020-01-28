Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Dearly beloved, the Lord will build your life upon His Rock such that no storm shall be able to sink or wreck your ship of progress, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord will perform his covenant of peace with you. No matter the challenges ravaging the society now, you shall not be troubled but find peace everywhere you go to. Every battle that is going on within and outside your heart shall hear the voice of the Lord saying "PEACE, BE STILL." in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord shall put smiles on your face now and forever, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day