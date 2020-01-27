Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Battles of shame, going round from one person to the other to make them die of shame shall die before they get to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The BLOOD OF JESUS, will strengthen the foundation of your life for your greatness, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord. May you find grace in the eyes of the Lord and may grace speak for you always, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May you never experience disgrace, shame or reproach as you carry the grace of greater height and divine advancement, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.