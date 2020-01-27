TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 01 - 2020

By The Nigerian Voice
Isa 50:7”For the Lord God will help me; therefore shall I not be confounded: therefore have I set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be ashamed.”

Beloved, look away from your mockers. Overlook those challenges and wilderness experiences. Focus on Jesus, the one that is too faithful to fail. He will cause the heaven to smile on you and there will be no more tears, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a happy Monday.


