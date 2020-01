Listen to article

Brethren, get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words and slander, as well as all types of evil behaviour. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God, through Christ has forgiven you. May God's mercy continue to keep you away from all evil arrows as you step out this new week, in Jesus mighty name amen. Good morning and have a blessed new week.