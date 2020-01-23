Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Praise God we are alive and up this morning. Hallelujah.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 - To every thing, there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

Brethren, this is our season for upliftment, our time for recognition, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Beloved, May God grant you and your family, the understanding and wisdom of this season and time to every stage and phase of life. According to Divine Timing, this year shall favour you in every area of your life. Everything your hand touches, shall turn to gold, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

May his purpose in your life be fulfilled at the right time. You shall never miss it, because, this is your season and year of harvest, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Make this season and time, a season and time with Jesus! Don't Miss It!

Good Morning! Enjoy God's purpose for you today and have a great thursday.