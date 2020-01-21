Today's Christian Devotion 22 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Deuteronomy 7: 13 -14 " And He will love you and bless you and multiply you; He will also bless the fruit of your womb and fruit of your land.... You shall be blessed above all peoples..."

Brethren, today henceforth, the lord will bless you according to his word and promises. The love and mercy of the Lord God will dwell in your life. The blessings of the Lord God will come upon you and you will become great and a blessing to your generation, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord God Almighty will lay his hand upon you and you will increase and subdue your enemies. The Lord God will bless you and you will possess the gates of your enemies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The Lord God will bless the work of your hands and you will have a bountiful harvest. The Lord God will lift up your head and you will rule over your foes. I pray, any form or type of barrenness in your life, marriage, home and carrier, you will not see nor experience no more, but all round fruitfulness is yours as long as you have being, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have a blissful day.