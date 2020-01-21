Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

LORD GOD Almighty, thank you for over night peacefull rest, thank you for waking us up today in the land of the living. Father, pardon our sins for Romans 6:14: says, For sin will have no dominion over you, since you are not under law but under grace.

Father, please redeem us with your merciful Love, bless us in your riches as we go out today in search of our daily bread, feed the poor and the needy, remember the widows in our mist. LORD, heal the sick and deliver us from every harm, grant us peace to achieve success in your name, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful day.