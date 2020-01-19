Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, this is another day the Lord has made and blessed, rejoice and be optimistic. I therefore commit you into the hands of Almighty God for multiple blessings, abundant grace, success and mercies of God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

His help will fall on you from above. He will speak comfort and victory to your soul. He will help you, be with you, strengthen you and uplift you with his victorious right hand today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He owns the day and will always journey with you. He will illuminate your paths and establish your good thoughts. His favour will go before you and His hands and arms will be your anchor. His presence shall never depart from your household, in Jesus mighty name amen. You will testify.

Good morning, and have a wonderful week.