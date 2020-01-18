Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Praise God for the Privilege of seeing A New Sunday! Our God is Awesome!

Ps 81 vs 1-3 Sing aloud to God our strength: make a Joyful shout to the God of Jacob. Raise a song and strike the timbrel, the pleasant harp with lute. Blow the trumpet at the time of the new moon, at the full moon, on our solemn feast day.

Beloved, this is our feast day, our feast year, our year of full moon. According to the scripture above, God expects us to do all these things and much more as we get to his presence today to worship him. His grace is available. May this year be the best we have ever experienced in our lives, because God will do the incredible, unimaginable, uncommon, in short awesome things this day, this week, this month and this year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Be in his presence today and always. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning, enjoy his presence and happy Sunday.