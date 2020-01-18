Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

This morning, the mercy of The Lord God Almighty shall answer you in an awesome way. The Lord shall honour the works of your hand with signs and wonders. The Lord shall fill your world with his beauty, your heart with great joy and your mouth with laughter, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Day by day, The God's great grace shall grant you the miracles that will be too wonderful to believe and too numerous to count, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The powers that put the world together in six days shall come alive in your life. The Lord shall kit you for works that is great and the limitations of men shall be the beginning of your abilities, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord shall put a difference between you and the terrible things of this world and you shall walk through difficult times with great joy. The Lord shall accelerate your testimonies today in Jesus mighty name amen.

Goood morning and remain blessed.