Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Welcome to another Thursday. It is by God's mercies that we are up this morning. Praise him!

Isa. 43 vs 18 &19 Remember not the former things nor consider the things of old. Behold I will do a New thing. .........I will even make a Road in the Wilderness and Rivers in the Desert.

Beloved, in this year of Divine Elevation, God is set to do the impossible, just to take you out of your past embarrassment into elevated positions of becoming champion (Ambassadors). Watch out for the new things!

May this be your portion, my portion and that of all that concerns you in Jesus name, amen.

Make Jesus your new friend. Do not go back to your former. Heaven is real.

Good Morning and enjoy a day with new blessings.