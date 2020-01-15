Today's Christian Devotion 15- 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, that Egyptian saying you will not go far will go down for you. The Midianite eating up harvests will not eat your own harvest and that Babylonian keeping others in captivity will not tamper with your liberty in the mighty name Jesus, amen.

God will command gates of nobles to open for you. He will speak to all the four directions of the world to co-operate with your progress. Evil powers that distribute yokes will fail concerning you and the calculations of evil blockers will collapse for your sake, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Anointing of multi- purpose blessings will fall upon you and your wonders will increase greatly, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.