Today's Christian Devotion 14- 01 - 2020

The power of God does not blow a siren yet removes barriers and barricades. It does not run Olympic race, yet wins every contest. This week, God will activate his power to fastract your progress, victory and healing, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will place you ahead of every competitor; break bones of stubborn troublers; scatter every evil programming against you, direct new riches to you and mobilise favours of nations towards you, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

No evil wind will blow in your direction. No cloud of sorrow will hang over your life. No evil exchange of your glory will succeed and no failure at the edge of your breakthrough, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.