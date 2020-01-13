Today's Christian Devotion 13- 01 - 2020

Listen to article

God has been so gracious to bring us into another week. Praise Him! Exo 15 vs 11 Who is like unto thee, O lord, among the gods! Who is like thee, glorious in holiness, doing wonders!

To triumph is to be victorious in battle against a formidable enemy or overcome difficult circumstances of life that seem impossible to surmount; that calls for jubilation.

Beloved, as we praise God this morning, let us praise him with new songs like never before, because, he has overcome all for us.

Praise him in a different way this day, and he will continue to elevate you and your family in all things, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

May our lives be a Praise unto Him! Jesus is coming soon! Don't miss Heaven!

Good Morning,and have a Praise-filled day.