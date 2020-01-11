Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 01 - 2020

Listen to article

On this glorious day, may God Almighty arise for your sake and set ablaze every invisible ancestral garment upon your life and wear you the garment of the kingdom of God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every root of darkness connected to your life, draining your goodness and portions secretly, be uprooted and be cut off from your life. And anything programmed anywhere to harvest or to scatter your labour and your efforts in your marriage, in your career, in your business and in whatsoever you do this 2020 henceforth, shall catch fire now, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a restful weekend.