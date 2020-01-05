Today's Christian Devotion 05- 01 - 2020

Listen to article

Brethren, you are not replaceable, nor are you able to be duplicated, you're a treasure that is, one of a kind. Therefore the hands of the Almighty God will lift you and no man will be able to bring you down. When Divinity promotes, humanity cannot demote

. What Divinity preserves, humanity cannot destroy. You will experience God’s enabling Power and Grace in this 2020, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a robust new week.