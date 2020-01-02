TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 02 01 - 2020

By The Nigeria Voice
This is the year the Lord has made, therefore, whether the devil likes it or not, you will be glad and rejoice in it from this day henceforth and may this year be one of your best years, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every moment of this year shall release your blessings upon you. The brightness, the beauty of the glory of God shall shine on you, and the peace of the Lord shall reside in you continually, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a rewarding 2020.


