Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 12 - 2019

Listen to article

The very last day of 2019, Praise God!

Math 15 vs 28 Then Jesus answered and said to her "O woman, Great is your faith! Let it be to you as you desire." And her daughter was healed from that very hour.

Beloved of God, as you begin to exhibit the kind of Great faith the Canaanite woman exhibited, and got what she desired, Lines will fall for you and your family in Pleasant Places Ps 16 vs 6,

Impossible Situations will begin to bow. Your desires met, healings in every area of your life guaranteed,

songs of victory and Joy shall follow you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Have faith in Christ! Live for him! and be with him till the end.

Good morning and have an awesome day.