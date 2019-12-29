Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 12 - 2019

Listen to article

Romans 9:16 [KJV] “So then, it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.” Today, as a child of God, I bless you. It is well with you. Esau was to be blessed but he came late. May you never be late and may you never miss your opportunity, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will always be on time. God's factor will work for you and you shall be favoured ahead of others, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May Heaven show you victory. No matter what the enemy is doing to change your good destiny, they will always fail. And every conspiracy and evil plot to demote or destroy you, your marriage or your means of livelihood, shall not stand, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a great Monday.