Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 12 - 2019

Thank you Lord for this victorious morning. Brethren, I pray Angel of favour and mercy shall go ahead of you this new week. Hand of God shall take you from where you are to where you must be in life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Power that stopped Saul on his way to Damascus shall stop those that vowed to destroy you by all means, in the mighty name of Jesus. I pray for you this morning that, every arrow planted in your body to harvest your soul shall jump out and locate their senders right now and the glory of God shall lift you from defeat to victory, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a blissful new week.