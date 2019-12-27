Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 12 - 2019

Listen

Today, God will stretch forth his mighty hand upon you and deliver you from every wickedness. His voice will silence all negative voices speaking against you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every move of the wicked to steal your glory from you, shall be thwarted. The power of the land where you operate and transact daily, will not swallow your glory, instead, you will eat the best of the land, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God connect you to the right people that will change your life positively, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a fantastic weekend.