Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 12 - 2019

Listen

Brethren, the end of a year is not the end of life. Don't be under undue pressure or the weights of your own desires or dreams. What you didn't accomplish this year can still be accomplished next year. Your desires weren't limited to survive only within 2019.

Learn, make adjustments, Dream on, make the plans, and keep pursuing. Don't drop your head like a failure because some things you planned for in the year didn't turn out as expected. Relax! If you're alive, there's much more to pursue and lay hold of. Always learn to separate God's plans from yours.

Godliness with contentment is great gain. Be at rest in God; those who trust Him are always on time. God is never late. When he connects the dots, then you'll understand the greatness of God; He gives meaning to meaningless things.

He turns useless experiences to strength in his plans. Despite all the challenges of this year, appreciate 2019, anticipate a better 2020 and above all be grateful to God for being alive till today because many that started this year with you are no more; but with life, you can still hit your target 2020.

May God be with you as you ponder over all these, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a productive day.