Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 12 - 2019

Thank God it's Another Day A Day with Great Rewards. Isaiah 65:23 - "They shall not labour in vain, nor bring forth for trouble; for they are the seed of the blessed of the Lord, and their offsprings with them".

Dearly beloved, Your labour this year shall not be in vain. All your efforts shall be fruitful and greatly Rewarded. Your Seeds and Offsprings shall not be wasted.

God shall bless you and all yours amazingly this remaining days of the year, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and have a great day.