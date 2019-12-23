Today's Christian Devotion 24 - 12 - 2019

Listen

In John 14, Jesus promised that he will not leave us as orphans. He asked the Father to give us the Holy Spirit, to guide us. He also promised to come to us again. Emmanuel, God with us, is Christ’s promise to us. It is our strength for today and our hope for tomorrow. And with that promise, God is asking us to proclaim His goodness to the world.

May our lives proclaim God's love, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God help you to live according to the dictates of his. May others be drawn to the Good News of the Gospel because they see it alive in you through trials and triumphs alike, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

Good morning and have a victorious day.