Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 12 - 2019

Powers buying time to perfect their evil plan against you and your family, shall receive failure and double destruction, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

Every tongue hired to curse you shall become dumb. This day, may the love of God for you multiply and may God bring down his glory upon your life.

May your burdens be taken off your shoulder and may the peace of God occupy that vacuum, give you continuous joy and above all, may God retire those that want you to expire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful day.