Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 12 - 2019

Just as the way maker, the living God of Abraham, isaac and Jacob subdued pharaoh for the children of Israel to have their way to the promised land, today, that same God will destroy whosoever that is standing on your highway to year 2020, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

And every barrier mounted to make you not to end well, this year, shall crumble. Every wave of ancestral curse, attack, affliction, trouble, in your life, family, career and business, has expired today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the God of Justice arise and fight for you, better your life, and fill your heart and your mouth with unimaginable joy and laughter, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blessed day.