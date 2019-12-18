Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 12 - 2019

Gen 28 vs 15 "Behold I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land for I will not leave you until I have done what I have spoken to you".

Beloved, l pray this morning that the Almighty God will bring you back to your land and give you your possessions(Total Restoration).

He will keep, preserve you and your entire household from every form of evil.

The Lord will always be with you and his presence shall not depart from you and your household, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will do just what he says and even more Eph 3 vs 20, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus the same Yesterday, Today and Forever. Remain Rapturable! Peace of the Lord be with you as you step out today.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.