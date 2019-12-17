Today's Christian Devotion 17 - 12 - 2019

Thank You God for the gift of another day. Today I want to specially thank You God for keeping us safe from the beginning of this year till today. Honour, Glory and Adoration to Your Holy name, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Brethren, I ask God to guide your going out and your coming in, may he open doors of favour and grace that you never imagined. As the year is going to an end, I pray for plenty blessings upon you and your family, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The mighty hands of God shall be on you and embrace you with overwhelming favours and blessings. Evil manipulation shall steer clear of your path today and for the rest of the year, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.